The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,010 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,737.38 ($22.70).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,380.20 ($18.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,378.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,453.87. The company has a market cap of £69.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have acquired 3,277,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,400,191 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

