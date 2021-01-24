The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $523.58.

ADBE stock opened at $472.44 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.03 and its 200-day moving average is $474.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

