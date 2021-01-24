The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

KDDI stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

