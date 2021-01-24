The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.13.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $285.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.94. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.