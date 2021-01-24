The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

The Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 469.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 over the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

