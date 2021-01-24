The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Head to Head Analysis

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Hanover Insurance Group and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $123.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 6.35% 10.90% 2.54% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Deep Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.89 $425.10 million $8.16 14.34 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

