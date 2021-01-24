The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

