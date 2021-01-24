The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $229.83

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $229.83 and last traded at $229.61, with a volume of 1876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,654,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,657,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

