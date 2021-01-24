The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of The Siam Cement Public stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The Siam Cement Public has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Get The Siam Cement Public alerts:

The Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.