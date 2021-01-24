The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 1,648 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,801,578.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $812.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.20. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

