The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $155.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.