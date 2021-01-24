The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

