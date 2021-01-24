The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

WEN stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $20.85. 2,126,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,199. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

