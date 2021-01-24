The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,706,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

