THEKEY (TKY) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,250.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.44 million and $11,250.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

