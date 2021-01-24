TheStreet Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of FITB opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

