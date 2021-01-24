Thingschain (TIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $98,603.52 and approximately $4.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,961.98 or 1.00051622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022612 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.