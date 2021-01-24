ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,520.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,330.70 or 0.19492273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $548.78 million and approximately $26,520.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00129813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00076492 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070293 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,498.18 or 1.00062224 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

