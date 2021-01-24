Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,339 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

