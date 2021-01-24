Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $87.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

