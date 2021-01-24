Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,467 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Prologis by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

