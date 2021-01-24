Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $72.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

