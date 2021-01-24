Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $169.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.05 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $182.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.