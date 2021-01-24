Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,084 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

