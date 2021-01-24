Tiaa Fsb Sells 20,206 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

