Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.0723 on Top Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $687,467.78 and approximately $4.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00284377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070738 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,282.50 or 1.00371858 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

