Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.35. Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 15,418 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02.

About Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres consisting of 583 unpatented lode mining claims situated in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

