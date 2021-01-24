Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Cap of $880,717.04

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $880,717.04 and $75.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007668 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

