Tixl Market Cap Reaches $4.88 Billion (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Tixl token can currently be purchased for about $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tixl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00128315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00076163 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00273134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039894 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,782.40 or 1.00038543 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

Tixl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.