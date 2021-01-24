TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0558 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $341,099.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.37 or 0.99818644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,906,171 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

