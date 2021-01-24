Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE TXG traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.43. 438,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.10. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.79 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million. Analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

