TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TOWN stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 285,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 172.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219,464 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.