TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.78.

Shares of RNW opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

