TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L)’s (TGL) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £59.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.34.

About TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

