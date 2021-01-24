TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.11 on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

