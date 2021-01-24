TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $37.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.15.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 159,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

