Triterras Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 25,025 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 5,819 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Triterras as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

