TrueDeck (TDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $121,544.33

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $121,544.33 and $8,826.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.