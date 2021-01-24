Truist Begins Coverage on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE AYX opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.04, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,269,424 shares of company stock valued at $259,448,817. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Alteryx by 72.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,022 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.