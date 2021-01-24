Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

