Truist Lowers Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to Hold

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

AIRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.