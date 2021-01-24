Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

HWC stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

