Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $10.12 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

