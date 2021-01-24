TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $168,714.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,744,969,450 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

