Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7,274.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,065,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.63.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $392.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.50. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $398.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.