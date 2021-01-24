Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 20,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

