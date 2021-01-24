Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

