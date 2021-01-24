Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Raised to $6.75 at JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $6.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

TWO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 674,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 129,797 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

