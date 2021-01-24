Ubex Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ubex has a total market cap of $496,869.43 and $107,973.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

