UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on the stock.

LON CRH opened at GBX 3,220 ($42.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,983.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The company has a market cap of £25.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. CRH plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,560 ($46.51).

CRH plc (CRH.L) Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

